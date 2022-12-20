Cash payments for families in cost of living crisis
At a glance
Jersey's government is to give one-off payments to families who would not usually be eligible for extra support during the cost of living crisis.
From next month parents who have been living in the island for less than five years can apply for a payment based on the number of children living with them.
It will be open to registered workers who earned less than £36,000 this year if they are a single parent, or £48,000 for a couple.
Payment values will be £250 for one child and £500 for two or more children.
Applications for payments will open on 3 January when details are expected to be published on the Jersey government website., external
Minister for Social Security, Deputy Elaine Millar said: "I hope these payments will help around 250-300 families that have been in the island for less than five years and are not eligible for Jersey’s means tested benefits."