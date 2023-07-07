Nearly 9,500 acres of rural ancestral estate have been put up for sale for £35m.

Rothbury Estate in Northumberland is owned by the Duke of Northumberland's youngest son, Lord Max Percy, and has been in the family for about 700 years.

A spokesman for the estate said all tenants and staff affected had been informed and were being consulted.

Rothbury councillor Steven Bridgett said he feared the estate would be bought "by a business or corporation for tax purposes or by someone with more money than sense".