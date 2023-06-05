A Manx motorcycle racer has praised his supporters for helping to keep his TT debut on track after he suffered a break down during practice.

Ryan Cringle from Douglas said it was a "massive blow" when the engine of his Superbike "went wrong" on the first day of practice.

As the parts to fix it were not set to arrive until the end of the week, he needed another machine to qualify to race.

That was made possible after supporters donated about £4,000 to help him do that, which the 29-year-old said was a "massive lift" and allowed him to continue in the class.