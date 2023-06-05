Support keeps newcomer's TT debut on track
At a glance
Ryan Cringle was able to start the Superbike race for the first time thanks to public support
The newcomer's motorcycle for the class had developed an engine problem during qualifying
He received about £4,000 in donations to help him get another bike for the class
The 29-year-old said the support had given his TT campaign a "massive lift"
- Published
A Manx motorcycle racer has praised his supporters for helping to keep his TT debut on track after he suffered a break down during practice.
Ryan Cringle from Douglas said it was a "massive blow" when the engine of his Superbike "went wrong" on the first day of practice.
As the parts to fix it were not set to arrive until the end of the week, he needed another machine to qualify to race.
That was made possible after supporters donated about £4,000 to help him do that, which the 29-year-old said was a "massive lift" and allowed him to continue in the class.
After qualifying to take part in the Superbike class on the new 1,000cc machine he said he could not "thank people enough".
"I was willing to beg, steal or borrow from anyone I could just to keep this alive," he said.
"They've literally kept my TT alive, I'm really thankful for that."
Unfortunately the 29-year-old was forced to retire from Sunday's Supersport race because of a mechanical fault on lap one, but is aiming to get back out on the machine again in the Superstock and Senior TT races.
That disappointment came a day after he finished 22nd in the first Supersport race, which was his first ever road race, on a smaller bike.
'In my blood'
While he is a first-time competitor in the TT races, he said it is an event that was an important part of his childhood as his family had been involved in sponsoring a rider.
"I've grown up within the paddock... it's always been in my blood," he said.
While he has been racing short circuits for 10 years he said he "took his time" before taking on the TT this year, making it his first ever road race.
However he said when his brother, Jamie Cringle, made his debut at the event in 2022 he realised he was ready.
Cringle said the TT was "very special" to him, and it was a time when "the island comes alive".
He is next due to compete in Tuesday's three-lap Superstock race.
