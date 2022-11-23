Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication
It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child
The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately
GPs have also been ordered to ensure they are familiar with guidelines for removal of medication
A GP practice in the Borders has been ordered to apologise to a patient for the abrupt withdrawal of medication to help cope with nerve pain.
It follows a complaint to the Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO).
The case was raised by a parent on behalf of their adult child who had undergone surgery to remove infected fluid on a lung.
As a result gabapentin was prescribed to help with pain after the operation.
However, the GP practice later stopped prescribing the medication which saw the patient's mental health deteriorate "significantly".
A complaint was made about the withdrawal of the drug and the risks attached.
The practice said there had been concerns about an increase in early requests for renewal of the medication and the patient had not attended appointments.
It said the GP felt they could not justify further prescription of the drug without seeing the patient.
The SPSO found there was no record of any significant harm from gabapentin or evidence of overuse nor had there been any discussion around reducing or stopping gabapentin.
It also noted that the drug was known to cause problems during the withdrawal period and it should therefore only be removed gradually.
It concluded that the practice had failed to appropriately manage the patient's prescription and upheld the complaint.
Failings were also found in the handling of the complaint and an apology ordered.
The practice has also been told to ensure GPs are familiar with guidelines for the removal of medication.
It should also have a policy in place on contacting patients - especially if their phones are unavailable.