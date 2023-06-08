Utility firms handed fines totalling £400K for roadworks
At a glance
A council has issued fines totalling £400,000 to utility companies over roadworks
Hertfordshire County Council said they were for working without a permit or breaching conditions
The Conservative authority issued more than 4,000 fines in the last financial year
A Liberal Democrat councillor has called for the fines to be increased to stop breaches
Utility and telecoms companies were fined more than £400,000 by a council for working without a permit or not sticking to conditions.
Hertfordshire County Council issued more than 4,000 fixed penalty notices to companies in the year 2022-23.
The information was revealed following a question put by Liberal Democrat Stephen Giles-Medhurst to the Conservative administration.
He said the number of fines showed companies were "making a habit of breaking the rules even when they have a permit".
For planned work, utility and telecoms firms need to obtain a permit from the local highway authority - Hertfordshire County Council - in advance.
Once work has begun they have to stick to the conditions of the permit, which may include details of road or pavement closures, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Out of date'
Executive member for highways and transport, Phil Bibby, confirmed the fines in a written response to Mr Giles-Medhurst's question.
He said 299 Fixed Penalty Notices (FPN) were issued for working without a permit, at £300 each, totalling £89,700 in the last financial year.
The Conservative said 3,900 FPNs were issued for breach of permit conditions, at £80 each, totalling £312,000.
Mr Giles-Medhurst said: "With fines as low as just £80 it is clear they are nowhere near high enough to stop them doing this."
He said the fines were "set in 2007 and are way out of date" and suggested raising them to £800.
The Liberal Democrat said he now intends to raise the issue with national bodies, such as the County Council Network, external.
