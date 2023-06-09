Racing has been delayed at the Isle of Man TT on the festival's penultimate day due to a loose tree branch on the course.

As a result, the start of the day's schedule was put back by 45 minutes, organisers said.

A warm-up lap for solo competitors had been due to start at 10:30 BST.

Roads around the course were closed as scheduled from 10:00.

Organisers said the delay was "due to a loose branch on the course requiring attention".

The first race of the day, the second Superstock TT, is now due to get underway at 12:30, followed by the the second Supertwin TT at 14:45.