Teen hit by van left with life changing injuries
- Published
A teenager has been left with life changing injuries after being hit by a van.
The 16-year-old boy, from Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was taken to Morriston Hospital after being struck by the blue Volkswagen.
The crash happened on Brithweunydd Road, Trealaw, also in Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 23:40 BST on Saturday.
The driver, a 22-year-old man, and a 15-year-old male passenger, both from Porth, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
South Wales Police are appealing for information.