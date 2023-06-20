A former Debenhams store is to be transformed into a large indoor leisure centre, a city council said.

The "mega entertainment zone" will be built in the Culver Square shopping centre unit in the centre of Colchester.

It will include a trampoline park, karting and mini-golf facilities, as well as arcades and a licensed bar, the authority confirmed.

It said reaction to the plans was generally positive, but concerns about noise pollution and anti-social behaviour had been raised.

An opening date for the new attraction had yet to be set.