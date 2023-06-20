Plan for former Debenhams is 'great investment'
A former Debenhams store is to be transformed into a large indoor leisure centre, a city council said.
The "mega entertainment zone" will be built in the Culver Square shopping centre unit in the centre of Colchester.
It will include a trampoline park, karting and mini-golf facilities, as well as arcades and a licensed bar, the authority confirmed.
It said reaction to the plans was generally positive, but concerns about noise pollution and anti-social behaviour had been raised.
An opening date for the new attraction had yet to be set.
The unit has been vacant since May 2021, when the Debenhams chain closed more than 160 stores nationwide.
The leader of Colchester City Council, Liberal Democrat David King, welcomed the new facility, saying it would be "a lively place for people of all ages".
"We all recognise that city centres and town centres have changed so much in the last few years and the pandemic has accelerated that process," he added.
"Entertainment is a new theme, a new expectation, and you have to find a way of meeting it.
"It is a great way of drawing people in and that will help the vitality of the wider offer."
Following the council's announcement on social media, local residents responded, describing the facility as a "great investment".
"This is a great use of empty space," another commented. "In this economic climate and given current shopping trends, no retailer was ever going to take this on."
One respondent said: "This is going to be an amazing feature for parents who don’t drive. If you rely on the buses, you are quite limited for days out, so having an attraction in the city centre is brilliant news."
However, two objections were raised at the proposal stage, including increased anti-social behaviour.
The other expressed concerns that it showed "a total disregard for basic health and safety standards and should not be allowed."
The council said "concerns around noise, pollution, deliveries, etc have been thought of and managed in the planning process already."
The centre will be allowed to open from 09:00 until 20:00 to avoid additional noise issues for residents.
