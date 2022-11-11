Boots signed by two of the world's greatest footballers - Pele and Diego Maradona - have helped a school raffle raise more than £3,000.

L﻿ochaber High School in Fort William was raising funds for its pipe and wind bands.

Brass instructor Mark Reynolds said interest in its £2-a-ticket raffle went through the roof after word of the signed boots spread last month.

P﻿ele was a member of Brazilian national teams that won three World Cup championships, and he is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games.

Maradona, who died in 2020 at the age of 60, scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina and represented his country in four World Cups.

He was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarter-finals.

T﻿he ball used in that goal, which saw Maradona score by punching the ball into the net, is expected to fetch up to £3m in an auction due to be held next week.