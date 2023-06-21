A man has been charged with multiple offences following a disturbance at a Nottinghamshire pub.

Police evacuated The Butter Cross, in Market Place, in Bingham, and put a cordon in place when trouble broke out at 15:00 BST on Thursday.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with affray, causing criminal damage over the value of £5,000, assault by beating and three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nottinghamshire Police said he had been released on conditional bail and was due to appear in court on 14 July.

