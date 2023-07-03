Mail plane cut plan has 'little deliveries impact'
Ministers have responded to a petition, external against the withdrawal of Jersey's mail aircraft link to the UK, saying it would "have almost no impact on inbound deliveries".
Royal Mail is consulting on a proposal to switch to using a ferry to deliver post, which it said would reduce costs.
It would mean no next-day delivery service for the island.
More than 1,000 people have signed the petition asking the States to take action to maintain the "vital service".
Royal Mail is required to provide next-day delivery to UK addresses, but this does not include the Channel islands.
It would mean a two-day service instead of next-day priority mail between the UK and Jersey.
The petition has claimed that the "discontinuation of this service would threaten Jersey's economic vigour and connectivity and would be felt by all - from individuals to businesses".
In a statement responding to it, ministers said: "The withdrawal of Royal Mail’s mail plane would have almost no impact on inbound deliveries to the island because, with the exception of special delivery items, these are already delivered by sea."
They said they "fully appreciate the difficult position many local online retailers and fulfilment companies will face if Royal Mail withdraws its daily mail plane service".
The statement added that they had written to Royal Mail "to convey the concerns of local businesses" and had been reassured that Jersey Post was "working with the sector and other affected stakeholders to find alternative solutions".
