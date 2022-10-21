Woman held after man in 70s assaulted outside KFC
A woman has been arrested after a man in his 70s was assaulted outside a KFC in Nottingham city centre.
The attack happened in Milton Street shortly before 16:45 BST on Wednesday.
A 38-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim suffered cuts and bruising.
Det Sgt Steve Willetts said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack carried out in a busy city-centre street close to rush hour.
"Our investigation is continuing and we urgently want to speak to anyone who saw what happened."