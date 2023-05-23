One resident, Sally Blunt, told BBC South Today said she was "very relieved" that work was under way as "businesses were suffering" as a result.

"It was getting a bit of a dead town," she added.

Chichester District Council had previously issued about 30 grants to support businesses affected.

One business owner, Laura Jandac, said trade for her had fallen by about 50%, and one day her shop took just £21.

She said: "We've had to reduce the hours of staff as we're not earning the money to cover their costs."

Work is expected to take up to about seven weeks and the road is expected to reopen in early to mid July.

The South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) described it as a "complex project" with "significant health and safety considerations".

"The specialist contractors have to design and install support scaffolding to the facades of both listed buildings to prevent their collapse," they added.

Trevor Beattie, SDNPA chief executive, said: "The priority is to address the urgent need of the people of Midhurst, the businesses of Midhurst, to get the road reopened and the façade secured."