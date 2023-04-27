Murderer who killed man unpacking shopping jailed
At a glance
Jay Gallier murdered pensioner Barry Johnson at his Dudley home in 2021
The 67-year-old had just returned from shopping and was unpacking groceries when he was attacked
The killer, 33, has been jailed for life and will serve a minimum term of 21 years
- Published
A man who murdered a pensioner unpacking groceries at home has been jailed for life.
Jay Gallier was seen circling Barry Johnson's flat in Dudley on 25 August 2021, the day he was killed.
The 67-year-old was later found dead a few feet from his front door when a relative went to check on him.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Gallier, 33, of Salop Street, Dudley, was told he would serve a minimum term of 21 years.
Gallier had denied murder but was convicted at the same court on 24 March.
West Midlands Police said Gallier had offered no explanation for his actions and had shown no remorse.
However detectives said he had a history of drug use and had been seen trying to gain entry to Mr Johnson's ground-floor flat in Dean Court, where he lived alone.
A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Johnson had died after being beaten around the head and neck.
Gallier was placed at the scene of the crime using DNA found on a cigarette butt and trousers recovered from his home were covered in Mr Johnson's blood.
"This was a harrowing case which involved a needless and violent assault on an elderly man in his own home," said Det Sgt Neal Hudson.
"Only Jay Gallier knows why he attacked Mr Johnson that day and to date he has shown no remorse for his actions nor offered any explanation for what he did."