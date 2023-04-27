A man who murdered a pensioner unpacking groceries at home has been jailed for life.

Jay Gallier was seen circling Barry Johnson's flat in Dudley on 25 August 2021, the day he was killed.

The 67-year-old was later found dead a few feet from his front door when a relative went to check on him.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Gallier, 33, of Salop Street, Dudley, was told he would serve a minimum term of 21 years.

Gallier had denied murder but was convicted at the same court on 24 March.