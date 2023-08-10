'Loving son' killed in two vehicle BMW crash
A 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving two BMWs was a "loving son" his family have said.
Cambridgeshire Constabulary said Brandon Fritz-Kessler, from Bassingbourn, was killed on the A10 between Royston and Melbourn at about 22:30 BST on Friday. He was in a grey BMW 3 Series.
Police said the cars were travelling in opposite directions at the time of the crash.
A man in his 40s from Cambridge, who was driving a BMW 330i M-Sport, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious injuries.
In a tribute, released to police, his family said: "Brandon was a loving son, sociable and kind, who was willing to lend a hand to anyone."
