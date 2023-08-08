A woman has died after a car crashed on a coastal road in East Sussex.

The 21-year-old was driving a vehicle on the A259 Eastbourne Road by the Pevensey Bay Holiday Park at about 23:50 BST on Monday when the collision happened.

No other vehicles were involved and the woman's next of kin have been informed, police said.

A 22-year-old male passenger from Eastbourne suffered minor injuries.