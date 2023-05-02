A nine-year-old boy had 50 injuries all over his body when he was found lifeless in a bath at his home, a court has heard.

Prosecutors say Alfie Steele had been repeatedly beaten as part of a "sinister" discipline regime.

Opening the case at Coventry Crown Court, jurors heard Alfie was "dunked" in cold baths at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, as punishment.

His mother, Carla Scott, and her partner, Dirk Howell, deny his murder.