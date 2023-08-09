Trading standards law to be enforced in October
At a glance
A new consumer law in Guernsey will be enforced from 2 October
The Trading Standards Fair Trading Ordinance will bring much of the bailiwick in line with laws in the UK
The legislation will deal with consumer contracts, commercial practices, information and cancellation rights, and rights about additional charges, the States says
- Published
New consumer legislation in Guernsey will be put into law on 2 October, the States has confirmed.
It said the Trading Standards Fair Trading Ordinance would bring much of the bailiwick "in line with UK requirements" and make traders meet minimum requirements for how they operate.
Legislation would cover unfair terms in consumer contracts, unfair commercial practices, information and cancellation rights, and rights regarding additional charges, it added.
The States of Guernsey voted for the new legislation in March.
Deputy Rob Prow, president of the Committee for Home Affairs, said the changes would help clarify to retailers regarding their rights and obligations.
"Consumer rights and standards for businesses to work to are both important, and it is equally important that our Trading Standards team has the powers to enforce these requirements,” he said.
The law would also cover consumer rights and remedies when entering into contracts for the supply of goods, digital content and services and product safety, the States said.
The law is due to only apply to Guernsey, Herm and Jethou.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.