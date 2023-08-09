New consumer legislation in Guernsey will be put into law on 2 October, the States has confirmed.

It said the Trading Standards Fair Trading Ordinance would bring much of the bailiwick "in line with UK requirements" and make traders meet minimum requirements for how they operate.

Legislation would cover unfair terms in consumer contracts, unfair commercial practices, information and cancellation rights, and rights regarding additional charges, it added.

The States of Guernsey voted for the new legislation in March.