The Norfolk author helping 'forgotten mourners' navigate grief
- Published
A child bereavement specialist with almost 30 years' experience has released a collection of three books to support children after the loss of a parent.
Lorna Vyse, from Norfolk, started the project because she felt there was a lack of books supporting children through grief.
The books - called "The Story Of When My Mum Died" - are all aimed at a different age range and tackle difficult conversations and questions.
Ms Vyse said children can often be "forgotten mourners".
"I've read a number of books and always felt there was something a little bit missing," she told BBC Radio Norfolk.
"Many child bereavement books will often talk about animals who die or use characters around animals.
"I think sometimes it's that real-life story that isn't always portrayed.
"Children experience bereavement every single day. Every 22 minutes a child will be bereaved of a parent."
She said adults go "into protection mode" but it was better to be open and honest around children.
"When somebody significant in our life dies, we feel out of control," she added.
"If we are preventing a child from understanding what's happening, it's really frightening.
"Every death is different. Let's empower children to have a choice."
