A footballer and his club have come forward to buy two new drums for a supporter whose floor tom broke during a frenzied goal celebration at a League match.

A leg of Nathan Parris' beloved drum snapped and the rest of it was damaged when Ipswich Town fans "erupted" as Nathan Broadhead scored a 84th-minute penalty to beat Port Vale 2-1 on Tuesday, he said.

The Tractor Boys fan can be regularly heard banging his drum at Ipswich matches.

He said that after appealing for help on Twitter, Town's Harry Clarke contacted him, as well as the club itself, and the new drum will be going to Saturday's match at Peterborough.