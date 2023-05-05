Dog found dead in canal with weights tied around neck
At a glance
A dog has been found dead in a canal near Greenford, west London, with two barbell weights tied around her neck
It is unknown if Sky, described as an English bull terrier, was dead prior to being put in the water
She was microchipped to an address in Wales, but the owner sold her to someone in London, and she was then sold on again last year, the RSPCA says
It has issued an appeal for information
A "lovable family pet" has been found dead in a canal with two 2.5kg barbell weights tied around her neck.
Sky, described as an English bull terrier, was discovered in the water at Greenford canal, west London.
The RSPCA, which is investigating, said it had been unable to ascertain how Sky ended up in the water, and does not know if she was already dead when she was thrown in.
The charity is appealing to the public for any information.
'Someone must know something'
RSPCA inspector, Dale Grant said Sky was microchipped to an address in Wales, and that her then-owner had sold her to a man in Southall, west London.
"We spoke to the new owner who stated he gave her away before Christmas but was unable to give any further details," Mr Grant said.
Sky "was only young, under two, and by all accounts a lovable family pet", he said, adding: "Sky was a distinctive-looking dog and someone must know something.”
The matter was first reported to the RSPCA in March.
Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 and use the case reference number 1040894.
