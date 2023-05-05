A "heartbroken" dog owner has called for the removal of a cattle grid after her pet became trapped in it and died.

Jo Waters was out walking between Abergavenny and Llanfoist, in Monmouthshire, when her dog Eva ran off and became caught in the grid.

The seven-year-old family pet was rushed to the vets but did not survive.

Plans for more cattle grids in the area have now been put on pause by Monmouthshire council.