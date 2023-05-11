A search of Keig’s home in Princes Street in Douglas uncovered more than £1,900 worth of undelivered parcels, with a further £7,900 worth in a storage unit he rented in Braddan.

Keig told police the parcels had been wrongly allocated to him and he had failed to return them to the depot in good time because he was disorganised but had not attempted to sell them on.

He had justified keeping the parcels because the people they were addressed to would be given a refund or sent another package.

Some of those thefts dated as far back as July 2019.

The court heard officers also found 19 indecent images of children on devices seized from Keig’s home in Princes Avenue in Douglas as well as evidence he had helped Randal-Heslop edit her bank statements to hide her earnings from the court.

Both he and Randle-Heslop pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and conspiracy to commit an act against public justice.

Keig also admitted two counts of theft, and one of making indecent images and one of possession of an offensive weapon.

Sentencing the pair, Deemser Graeme Cook said their actions had deprived the people of the Isle of Man of 32,000 lateral flow tests at a time when people were dying as a result of the pandemic.

Keig was also placed on the sex offenders register for seven years, made subject to travel notification restrictions for the same period, and given a sexual offences prevention order, which restricts his access to electronic devices and the internet.