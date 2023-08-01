Pannier market reopens after refurbishment
At a glance
Barnstaple's Pannier Market has reopened for the first time since January.
The market was shut as part of an £11m regeneration project in the town centre
It is hoped the refurbishment will make the market "modern" and vibrant"
Delays to work in some areas mean it is expected to fully reopen next month, the council said
- Published
Barnstaple's historic Pannier Market has reopened to the public after a major refurbishment.
The market was shut in January as part of North Devon Council's £11m investment in the town centre.
The council said the aim of the works was to create a "modern, vibrant market" while maintaining its "historic character and charm".
The Market Quarter regeneration project has been paid for by the government's Future High Streets Fund.
It is one of four different regeneration projects in the town.
North Devon Council said improvement work on parts of the building had been delayed by several issues, including nesting gulls and rotten timbers.
It said the market was due to re-open fully in mid-September.
Head of property, place and regeneration at North Devon Council, Sarah Jane Mackenzie-Shapland, previously said the improvements would be "very much worth the wait".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.