Environmental activists have apologised after protesters left rubbish in a field near an oil terminal.

Just Stop Oil members have been demonstrating at the Kingsbury Oil depot in Warwickshire on and off for months.

Farmer Charles Goadby discovered the litter close to a tunnel near the site and shared a video online demanding an explanation for the mess, branding it "complete hypocrisy".

The group has promised to remove the rubbish, which includes chairs, sleeping bags and plastic bottles, over the coming days.

A spokesperson said it was likely left in August when demonstrators were arrested, however Mr Goadby only discovered it on Tuesday.

"We were working on the ground and knew protesters had been in the area," the farmer said.

"As we got closer we could see the litter through the hedge."

The video he shared online, external has been viewed tens of thousands of times.