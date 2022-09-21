E﻿nvironmental activists have apologised after protesters left rubbish in a field near an oil terminal.

J﻿ust Stop Oil members have been demonstrating at the Kingsbury Oil depot in Warwickshire on and off for months.

F﻿armer Charles Goadby discovered the litter close to a tunnel near the site and shared a video online demanding an explanation for the mess, branding it "complete hypocrisy".

T﻿he group has promised to remove the rubbish, which includes chairs, sleeping bags and plastic bottles, over the coming days.

A﻿ spokesperson said it was likely left in August when demonstrators were arrested, however Mr Goadby only discovered it on Tuesday.

"﻿We were working on the ground and knew protesters had been in the area," the farmer said.

"As we got closer we could see the litter through the hedge."

T﻿he video he shared online, external has been viewed tens of thousands of times.