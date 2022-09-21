Just Stop Oil apologises over protest site rubbish
Environmental activists have apologised after protesters left rubbish in a field near an oil terminal.
Just Stop Oil members have been demonstrating at the Kingsbury Oil depot in Warwickshire on and off for months.
Farmer Charles Goadby discovered the litter close to a tunnel near the site and shared a video online demanding an explanation for the mess, branding it "complete hypocrisy".
The group has promised to remove the rubbish, which includes chairs, sleeping bags and plastic bottles, over the coming days.
A spokesperson said it was likely left in August when demonstrators were arrested, however Mr Goadby only discovered it on Tuesday.
"We were working on the ground and knew protesters had been in the area," the farmer said.
"As we got closer we could see the litter through the hedge."
The video he shared online, external has been viewed tens of thousands of times.
As well as the rubbish, Mr Goadby said long-term damage had been caused to the hedge.
"The farmer is right to be angry," a spokesperson for the group said. "Just Stop Oil is sorry that the site was not cleaned up, this is now being organised.
"The area should have been cleaned, so that the land, people and wildlife are protected."
It follows an incident last week where a man was filmed dumping rubbish from a van near Mr Goadby's farm.
He said he was seeing rubbish dumped in the countryside "day in, day out".
