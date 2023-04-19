A triathlete who nearly died in a cycling crash says he is running the London Marathon to raise money for the charity he "owes his life" to.

Paul Bradford, of Wirral, suffered a brain injury when he fractured his skull in April 2022 and was only given a 10% chance of survival.

The 46-year-old will take part in the the 26.2-mile (42km) race for the North West Air Ambulance service on Sunday.

"Thanks to the crew my wife still has a husband and my children still have a father," he said.