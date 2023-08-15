Bank of Ireland warning over cash machine glitch reports

Bank of Ireland logo on a mobile phoneGetty Images

At a glance

  • The Bank of Ireland and Irish police issue warnings after a glitch led to reports customers could withdraw more money than what's held in their accounts

  • Queues have reportedly formed outside cash machines in the Republic of Ireland

  • The bank says it is are working to resolve technical issues as quickly as possible

  • Gardaí (Irish police) says it wanted to remind people of their personal responsibility when banking

Jessica Lawrence
BBC News NI

The Bank of Ireland and Irish police have issued warnings after technical issues led to reports that people could withdraw large sums from cash machines despite having little or no funds in their accounts.

Pictures and videos shared on social media appear to show long queues outside machines in the Republic of Ireland.

The bank said it had been experiencing faults with its mobile app and warned customers that any withdrawal of funds over normal limits will be taken from accounts.

It said people should "not withdraw or transfer funds if they are likely to become overdrawn".

Gardaí (Irish police) said it was aware of an "unusual volume of activity" at some cash machines and "of issues relating to certain financial institutions".

"An Garda Síochána will remind people of their personal responsibility in carrying out their personal banking," it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bank of Ireland apologised to customers for unexpected disruption to its mobile app and online services.

It said it was working to resolve the problem and would update customers once service was restored.

