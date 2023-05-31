However, the trust said keeping the community hospital beds closed was "the right conclusion on safety grounds".

Clair Hobbs, its director of nursing and workforce, said recruitment had been "a problem for several years".

Despite "considerable time and efforts, we have been unable to secure the right level of staff to deliver safe, high-quality care to patients", she said.

Since beds were closed temporarily in 2021, most patients have been cared for at home or at Ludlow Community Hospital, the trust said.

The trust has said staff and the public were being kept up to date with the situation and any decision it must take as to whether to relinquish its contract with NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, to re-open the hospital.