New toilets at a Leicestershire railway station are due to finally open after a series of delays.

Renovated facilities at Market Harborough station had been due to open in May but this was pushed back by bad weather before it was discovered the cubicles were the wrong size.

Network Rail now says the new-look toilets will welcome their first users on Friday.

Harborough MP Neil O'Brien said it was "very welcome news" for rail passengers.