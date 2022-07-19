New station toilets to open after cubicle size blunder
New toilets at a Leicestershire railway station are due to finally open after a series of delays.
Renovated facilities at Market Harborough station had been due to open in May but this was pushed back by bad weather before it was discovered the cubicles were the wrong size.
Network Rail now says the new-look toilets will welcome their first users on Friday.
Harborough MP Neil O'Brien said it was "very welcome news" for rail passengers.
Cubicle probe
The toilets are the latest in a series of improvements to the station in recent years, including a new, accessible footbridge, the creation of a new car park with 200 extra spaces and the installation of straighter tracks to allow trains to go through the station at higher speeds.
Local councillor Phil Knowles told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he understood Network Rail was investigating what had gone wrong with the cubicle sizes.
He said: "They didn’t know whether it had been ordered incorrectly, supplied incorrectly or what.
"That review is under way and people want to know why it happened and why no one had picked up on it.”