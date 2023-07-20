Crash between car and lorry closes A35 in Devon

The A35 in Devon has been closed in both directions following a crash between a car and a lorry.

National Highways said the crash took place between the A30 near Honiton and the A358 near Axminster and police were on the scene.

National Highways said the road would remain closed for several hours with traffic management in place.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, South West Ambulance Service and Devon Air Ambulance were in attendance earlier in the day but no further details about the incident were available.