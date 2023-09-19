Anglers in Wales are calling for some fish-eating birds to be culled, claiming they are devastating river stocks.

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition demanding more licences are issued by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to deal with cormorants and goosander ducks.

Both birds are protected species and cannot be killed without permission from NRW, the official Welsh environment body.

It says a plan is in place to assess the impact of fish-eating birds and how they are controlled in Wales.