Tributes to 'great mum' who died after lorry crash
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a woman who died following a crash in Flint on Monday.
Angela Williams, 62, from the town, was described by her family as "kind" and "empathetic".
Police were called to Church Street, Flint, just before 12:30 BST on Monday to reports of a crash between a lorry and a pedestrian.
Ms Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 37-year-old driver of the lorry was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.
Her family said in a statement: "She was a great mum and grandmother to her two sons and her grandson.
"We all loved her very much. We will miss her enormously and have learned so much from her.
"She will stay in our hearts forever."
The tribute added: "She was an incredible person who overcame many obstacles in her life, whilst being a support to others. She was such a positive presence in our family.
"Angela was popular in her local community and spoke highly of her friends. We would like to thank them all for making her feel welcome in Flint.
"The world just won’t be as fun without her."
North Wales Police Sergeant Emlyn Hughes is continuing to appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers.
He said: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with Angela’s family at this incredibly difficult time, who are being supported by specialist officers.
“We are urging anybody who witnessed the incident, or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time, to contact us as soon as possible."