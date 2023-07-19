Statue of Wales' rugby pioneers unveiled
Three men who who left rugby union amid racism and prejudice have been immortalised in stone to honour their work on social injustices.
The Welsh rugby "codebreakers", Billy Boston, Clive Sullivan and Gus Risman were chosen by the community to be sculpted by Steve Winterburn.
Boston, along with the grandsons of Sullivan and Risman, unveiled the statue in Mermaid Quay, Cardiff, on Wednesday.
Boston said the statue was "very good" and he was very proud to be from the nearby Tiger Bay.
At the time, there were limited opportunities for these men in rugby union and it was not until 1986 that Mark Brown became the first black player to be selected to represent Wales.
The family of the Cardiff-born sportsmen said they were proud to see their family recognised in Wales and some members of Sullivan's family travelled from America for the unveiling.
Sullivan was the first black captain of any Great Britain side and led his country to the 1972 Rugby League World Cup title, scoring a try in each of his side's four games.
He joined Hull and played 352 games for the club, scoring 250 tries, before switching to Hull Kingston Rovers and added 118 tries in 213 games.
In 1974 he was honoured with an MBE and the main road into Hull was named "Clive Sullivan Way".
Sullivan's widow, Ros said: "It's overwhelming, very poignant. I was so pleased that my grandson did the unveiling and he will carry on the story of Clive.
"First and foremost he was a very very proud Welshman and then I think he became adopted in Hull.
"I think he would have wept if you told him there was a statue of him where he was from, where he went to school."
Sullivan's sister Sharon Dixon said she was "proud and pleased that the recognition is finally happening here in Wales".
She added: "I do truly believe that he would be slightly overwhelmed by it all.
"Finally, here in Cardiff, him and Gus and Billy were being recognised for the great talents that they were way back when."
Ms Dixon said she hoped "other young children" were inspired by her brother's achievements.
Huw Thomas, Cardiff council leader said: "Their achievements have been overlooked for too long, and I'm delighted that today, they are finally being honoured and celebrated in the city of their birth."