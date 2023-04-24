Villagers in Worcestershire are appealing for help in raising £450,000 to save their much-loved pub.

The Bell at Pensax - near Abberley in the Malvern Hills - dates back more than 180 years, but closed in October.

Now a campaign group is asking local residents to buy shares worth £250 each so the pub can be reopened.

It has been described as "vital" and the "focal point" of the rural community.