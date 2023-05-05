North Shields Borough Bridge saved from demolition

A public inquiry has rejected controversial proposals to demolish an 87-year-old footbridge.

North Tyneside Council wanted to remove Borough Road Bridge in North Shields, saying it would cost too much to repair and was rarely used.

Objectors said renovation estimates were inaccurate and the bridge offered a safe crossing for elderly and disabled people and children.

Government inspector Sue Arnott said she was "not satisfied" the advantages anticipated by the authority outweighed the "significant disadvantages".