A borough council spokesperson said a TPO, which can be used to protect trees that are important to the landscape, had been served.

They added: “When we were first made aware of the club’s intentions to remove the trees in question, we advised against it.

“This was on the grounds that the trees were important, prominent landscape trees.

“Following this advice, the council found out earlier this week of the golf club's intention to remove the trees.

“Our officers acted quickly to secure the legal protection for the trees by serving a TPO.”

The spokesperson said Guildford Golf Club owned and was responsible for the trees on its land, and did not need to seek permission for “routine management” of the trees it owned.

A golf club newsletter highlighted “key reasons” for needing to cut down the trees outside its clubhouse, including that the club would not be covered by insurance if one of them fell on the clubhouse.

Under a “health and safety” heading, the newsletter, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, said: “There have been regular problems with bird droppings from the trees onto the patio seating and tables which clearly is unacceptable for club members and visitors alike, especially while they are consuming food and drink.”

After storms in January 2022 caused a tree to fall, the newsletter also said the board had decided the risks were ” too great with such large trees being so close to the clubhouse”.

Newly-elected Merrow Councillor Joanne Shaw (Lib Dem) said she was “really pleased” the TPO had been issued to stop the trees from being cut down.