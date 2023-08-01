It also said it would also reduce its reliance on the national grid by just over 30%.

“While we appreciate there will be an impact on the landscape, we believe the benefit of the system to help us reduce our carbon footprint outweighs the visual element,” it said.

The application had been recommended for approval by Cornwall Council’s planning department despite opposition from Newquay Town Council, nearby residents and its own divisional member Councillor Louis Gardner.

Planning officer Samantha Hewitt told the planning committee there was "balance in favour" of renewable energy to meet Cornwall's 2030 carbon neutral target against the impact on the area.