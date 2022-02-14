Public inquiry for St Helier Waterfront plans

A public inquiry will look into recently submitted plans to develop St Helier's Waterfront in Jersey.

The plans, which include 1,000 new homes, parks, a swimming pool and a cinema, were submitted by the Jersey Development Company.

Deputy John Young, the Minister for the Environment, called for the public inquiry.

He said it would be "wide to ensure all the issues likely to be raised by the community can be considered".

It will be held after the inquiry into the island's hospital plans, the Government of Jersey said.