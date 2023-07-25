A passenger in a van has died after her wheelchair became insecure when the driver had to brake harshly.

Police said the grey Peugeot Expert was being driven along Manton Lane in Bedford on Thursday, when it almost collided with an unidentified red vehicle at traffic lights as it headed toward Brickhill Drive.

The red vehicle was believed to have carried on towards Clapham Road roundabout.

The woman was seriously hurt and died a few days later in hospital.