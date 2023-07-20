A lack of appropriate accommodation for the release of prisoners is a concern according to the latest Guernsey Prison annual report.

A shortage of local housing makes it difficult to put effective support in place when they leave prison, it says.

John de Carteret, governor of Les Nicolles Prison, which has about 80 inmates, said people had been released without anywhere to live.

"If that's (accommodation) not in place, if you haven't got a job or you haven't got accommodation, some of the things that we take for granted, the chances of you reoffending are quite high," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.