A man from Nottingham has been charged with conspiring to commit female gential mutilation against a girl.

The 46-year-old, who has not been named for legal reasons, is due to appear before city magistrates on Thursday.

The Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) East Midlands chief prosecutor Suzanne Llewellyn said the charge related to "an alleged plan to commit the act, which was discovered on a visit to Iraq".

The CPS said the victim was under 10 at the time of the offence but no further details have been released.

