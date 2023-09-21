Four men have been arrested after an assault in Norwich.

Police were called to the Cow Hill and Chestnut Court area of the city centre at about 11:20 BST to reports a male was being attacked.

A man in his 40s suffered injuries to his hand and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital for treatment.

Four men, aged in their 40s and 50s, arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning where they remained.