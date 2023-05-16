Police seek teenager after woman stabbed
Police are trying to trace a teenager in connection with a stabbing in a seaside town.
A 50-year-old woman is in a stable condition after being attacked in Bohemia Road, Hastings, East Sussex, at about 19:50 BST on Monday.
Detectives from Sussex Police have issued a public appeal to find a 16-year-old boy named as Rendjis.
A force spokesperson urged the public not to approach him but to call 999 if spotted. Patrols in the Falaise area of Hastings have been increased.
