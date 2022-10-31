T﻿wo people have been arrested after a man was assaulted in the doorway of a Chinese restaurant in Nottinghamshire.

P﻿olice were called to Outram Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, just before 23:00 BST on Saturday after a report of a disturbance between two groups.

T﻿he man was taken to hospital after the attack, police said.

Officers had issued an appeal in a bid to trace people seen leaving the scene, with the detained pair - a man, 20, and 17-year-old girl - held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.