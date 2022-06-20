Passengers have been "strongly advised" not to travel on a South East train line due to ongoing signalling problems.

Southern Rail said trains were unable to run between Eastbourne and Hastings in East Sussex and services towards Ashford International in Kent were also affected.

The operator said Network Rail engineers were not able to fix the issue overnight, which was caused by a loss of power, and buses would replace trains until the end of the day.

It comes as a number of services are affected by revised timetables ahead of rail strikes later this week.