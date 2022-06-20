Passengers urged not to travel after signal fault
Passengers have been "strongly advised" not to travel on a South East train line due to ongoing signalling problems.
Southern Rail said trains were unable to run between Eastbourne and Hastings in East Sussex and services towards Ashford International in Kent were also affected.
The operator said Network Rail engineers were not able to fix the issue overnight, which was caused by a loss of power, and buses would replace trains until the end of the day.
It comes as a number of services are affected by revised timetables ahead of rail strikes later this week.
Problems first began on Sunday afternoon following a power outage in the Cooden Beach area.
The operator said services between Ore and London Victoria would only run between Eastbourne and London, services between Brighton and Hastings would only run to Eastbourne and services between Eastbourne and Ashford would be replaced with "a limited Hastings to Ashford International shuttle service".
It added that the outage had caused level-crossings in the Pevensey Bay and Normans Bay areas to stop working, causing knock-on road disruption in some areas.
As a result of the issues a number of smaller stations in East Sussex will not be served at all on Monday, including:
St Leonards Warrior Square
Collington
Cooden Beach
Normans Bay
Pevensey Bay
Pevensey and Westham
The rail operator said: "Staff will continue to work on fixing the issue throughout the day."
