Arrest after three hurt in car crash
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash involving several cars in Leicester.
Police said two cars were initially involved in the crash, which resulted in parked cars also being damaged in East Park Road just after 01:30 GMT on Sunday.
The 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving and aggravated vehicle taking.
Three people were taken to hospital for treatment.
Leicestershire Police said in a tweet, external the driver, who sustained a fractured skull, was "lucky to be alive".
A couple, from London, were cut from their car and taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary by ambulance.
"Our thoughts are with them for an expeditious recovery," the force added.
The arrested man has since been released pending further inquiries.