Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut
At a glance
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year
Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas
They claim the stations were put in place to "persuade" emigrants to “voluntarily” return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
The Chinese embassy has denied any wrong-doing
A Chinese “police station" in Dublin’s city centre has been ordered to close by the Irish government after pressure from a human rights group.
The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year in an office building on the now-pedestrianised Capel Street which it shared with other Chinese organisations.
Fuzhou is a city in the province of Fujian.
The Chinese authorities said the station offered a service to Chinese citizens in Ireland including the renewal of driving licenses.
However, the human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September argued that the Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas to “persuade” 230,00 emigrants to “voluntarily” return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
The report also said Chinese operations world-wide “eschew official police and judicial cooperation and violate the international rule of law, and may violate the territorial integrity of third countries involved in setting up a parallel policing mechanism using illegal methods.”
The Chinese embassy has denied any wrong-doing in Dublin.
On Wednesday, the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said no Chinese authority had sought its permission to set up the “police station".
The department said it had raised the matter with the Chinese authorities and had asked them “to close and cease operations” at the “police” station on Capel Street.
The Chinese government said it had complied with that request.