Eight members of a police firearms unit are being investigated for allegedly sharing discriminatory content on WhatsApp and Facebook.

The professional standards department is looking into the claims made against a number of officers and staff at West Midlands Police.

I﻿t said it received a mandatory conduct referral from the force in August relating to allegations of posting, sharing and failing to challenge discriminatory and/or other inappropriate material on a social media messaging app.

"Following an assessment we determined that an investigation was required and that it was suitable for the force to carry that out, given the detailed inquiries they had already undertaken," a statement from the Independent Office for Police Conduct added.