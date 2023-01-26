Bomb disposal team detonate WW2 shell
A bomb disposal team has detonated an unexploded World War Two shell found on a beach.
Essex Police said the device was discovered at about 11:00 GMT on Tuesday in the East End Road area of Bradwell.
It confirmed that experts safely dealt with the shell and no explosives were inside.
A 1.24 mile (2km) cordon was put place and people were asked to avoid the area.
"The controlled detonation is expected to be loud but please do not be concerned", police said earlier.
