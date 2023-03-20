Central Bedfordshire Council has previously been criticised for its provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The report to the forum showed a forecast overspend of almost £6.6m against the budget of nearly £42m for SEND, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Speaking at the meeting on 13 March, Ms Earp warned: "We're in deep crisis on this.

"What's being said in this meeting isn't matched by what's happening outside."

Sandy Secondary School principal Karen Hayward, who chairs the forum, said some "secondary school colleagues say they can't meet their needs, parents are asking for specialist provision and yet the pupils are still coming back to mainstream schools".

The council's assistant director of SEND, Helen Phelan, said a significant reason for the overspend was because some children were being placed out of the county due to their needs.

She said that would continue while the authority "develops further specialist provision".

The council had a "robust implementation plan" for SEND provision in the area, she said.